Back to News
Podcasts

Behind the Buyouts: Blackstone's Chung, Morrell Talk Spanx Deal and More

By Nikitha Sattiraju
|
Published: January 12th, 2022
Ann Chung and Kelley Morrell, managing directors at Blackstone, take a deep dive into the firm's stake in popular shapewear brand Spanx, the private equity giant's approach to investments and more.

On the latest episode of The Deal’s Behind the Buyouts podcast, Blackstone Inc. (BX) managing directors Ann Chung and Kelley Morrell talk about the firm’s majority stake in Spanx Inc., its investment process and value-add initiatives as well as the private equity giant’s efforts to improve diversity in its ranks.

Chung and Morrell serve as the global head of consumer for Blackstone Growth and the global head of asset management in the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities group, respectively.

In addition to Spanx, Chung also led the firm’s investment in now-public Swedish oat milk company Oatly Group AB (OTLY). Morell, meanwhile, co-chairs the Blackstone Women’s Initiative and sits on the board of dating app Bumble Inc. (BMBL), another of the firm’s investments.

Here’s the podcast:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Podcasts

Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Covington's Catherine Dargan

By David Marcus
|
Published: January 6th, 2022
Covington head of M&A and corporate Catherine Dargan discusses building her healthcare M&A practice, current issues in healthcare dealmaking and her approaches to diversity and inclusion and associate retention in this week's podcast.
Activism

Drinks With The Deal: Eduardo Gallardo of Gibson Dunn

By David Marcus
|
Published: December 16th, 2021
Eduardo Gallardo, co-chair of M&A and chair of the activist defense group at Gibson Dunn, discusses the universal proxy, the Williams case and more on this week's Drinks With The Deal podcast.
View All From Podcasts
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2022 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.