On the latest episode of Behind the Buyouts, Investcorp SA head of North American private equity David Tayeh discusses the New York-based firm’s strategy around backing middle market businesses that cater to “needs versus wants.”

Investcorp invests in essential services that people or companies are going to need through most economic cycles and are benefiting from long-term secular tailwinds such as technology, the war for talent, outsourcing and more, according to Tayeh. Investcorp targets founder- and family-owned companies across six categories — tech-enabled services, knowledge and professional services, data and information services, supply chain services, industrial services and consumer services.

“There’s a tremendous amount of wealth held in privately held businesses, and this has been going on for a decade or so but will continue for the next 20 years, where those owners of private businesses are going to figure out their succession, and in many cases, they will bring in private capital partners,” Tayeh said.

The firm’s portfolio includes traffic control and road safety business RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., seafood distributor Fortune International LLC, fresh food distributor Sunrise Produce, HVAC distributor Shearer Supply Inc. and auto aftermarket company S&S Truck Parts LLC.

Tayeh joined Investcorp in 1999, before leaving for a four-year stint at CVC Capital Partners Ltd. in 2011. He rejoined Investcorp in his current role in 2015.

