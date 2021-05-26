Back to News
Podcasts

Behind the Buyouts: Lincolnshire's Maloney Gives Long View on PE

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: May 26th, 2021
The CEO of the middle-market firm tackles myth versus reality on private equity as job killers or job creators, in the latest episode of the podcast.

Hello and welcome to Behind the Buyouts, The Deal’s podcast where we sit down with pros from the world of private equity and venture capital and drill down into their deals.

In this podcast, TJ Maloney shares his long view on private equity as chairman and CEO of Lincolnshire Management Inc., the New York-based middle-market firm, where he’s worked since 1993.

While more public pension fund money is being invested in private equity and other alternatives, the public perception of PE as job killers seems to persist.

Asked for his perspective on this issue, Maloney said: “The reality is that 99% of the time, private equity investments are creating jobs, and it’s kind of logical right? You want to grow a company. And if you grow the company and grow the earnings, you’re going to do better for your investors. I think there’s a misconception or Hollywood hype about private equity, but as long as PE continues to deliver strong returns, I think their voice will prevail.”

As a guest lecturer at Fordham University and Columbia Business School, Maloney said students often ask him to share “war stories” about the financial crisis.

Lincolnshire navigated the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 because it had sold a number of portfolio companies before the crash. The firm’s value investing approach to avoid overpaying for portfolio companies also serves it well during economic downturns, he said.

Maloney talked about growth at Lincolnshire portfolio company Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, a provider of high-volume, multi-site rollouts and refreshes for retailers.

He also shared thoughts on some of the firm’s other notable investments over the years.

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Podcasts

Activism

Activist Investing Today: Rose on Robovoting, Proxy Fights

Published: May 27th, 2021
The associate dean for strategic initiatives at Ohio State University talks about his new study on the relationship between big investors and proxy advisers as well as his view that the activist investment movement wouldn’t exist in its current form without the help of proxy advisers.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Skadden's Ann Beth Stebbins

By David Marcus
|
Published: May 20th, 2021
Stebbins discusses her work with Gucci, Westfield and Apax; her thoughts about building and strengthening client relationships; and her deep ties to Georgetown on this week's Drinks With The Deal podcast.
View All From Podcasts
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2021 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.