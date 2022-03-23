On the latest episode of The Deal’s Behind the Buyouts podcast, Monogram Capital Partners LLC co-founder and partner Jared Stein explained the consumer-focused private equity firm’s beginnings, its investment priorities and how the firm identifies industry trends with long-term tailwinds.

Launched in 2014, Los Angeles-based Monogram has backed well-known brands such as Oatly Group AB (OTLY), Chewy Inc. (CHWY), Dig Inn Restaurant Group LLC, Foxtrot Ventures Inc. and soda company Olipop Inc.

Stein, a Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Golden Gate Capital LP alum, discussed the PE shop’s investments and how it seeks out “category killing” brands in food and beverage, pet care, beauty, fitness and other consumer and retail subsectors with the potential to take on incumbents.

Here’s the podcast with Jared Stein:

