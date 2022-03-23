Back to News
Podcasts

Behind the Buyouts: Monogram's Stein on Backing Category Killers

By Nikitha Sattiraju
|
Published: March 23rd, 2022
Monogram Capital co-founder and partner Jared Stein talks about finding upstart consumer brands, the firm's investment criteria and cutting through the noise to find long-term trends.

On the latest episode of The Deal’s Behind the Buyouts podcast, Monogram Capital Partners LLC co-founder and partner Jared Stein explained the consumer-focused private equity firm’s beginnings, its investment priorities and how the firm identifies industry trends with long-term tailwinds.

Launched in 2014, Los Angeles-based Monogram has backed well-known brands such as Oatly Group AB (OTLY), Chewy Inc. (CHWY), Dig Inn Restaurant Group LLC, Foxtrot Ventures Inc. and soda company Olipop Inc.

Stein, a Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Golden Gate Capital LP alum, discussed the PE shop’s investments and how it seeks out “category killing” brands in food and beverage, pet care, beauty, fitness and other consumer and retail subsectors with the potential to take on incumbents.

Here’s the podcast with Jared Stein:

