On the latest episode of The Deal’s Behind the Buyouts podcast, Lincolnshire Management Inc. principal Matt Nacier discussed the firm’s interest in business services and an uptick in M&A opportunities in 2024.

“We’re going to see a surge of deal flow for opportunities that were either recently sourced or have been sitting on the sidelines for the past year,” Nacier said.

Nacier, who started his career as an intern at Lincolnshire, is part of the firm’s origination team, focused on sourcing and executing deals.

Lincolnshire typically invests in founder-owned companies in business services, specialty manufacturing, distribution, logistics and consumer brands with Ebitda between $10 million and $40 million.

The middle market firm has a strong interest in business services, including facility services, with current investments including facility maintenance services provider Powerhouse Retail Services LLC and fire and safety business Remedi8, formerly known as Barrier Cos.

Four-year-old portfolio company Powerhouse has completed three add-on deals since 2019, helping the platform expand its services to ATM operators and bolstering its landscaping, snow removal and break-fix services.

Meanwhile, the firm’s three-year-old platform Remedi8, which predominantly focuses on hospitals, has similarly rolled up fire safety businesses.

“When we work with companies and owners and operators, the mindset there is that we’re backing management teams, so we really want them to stay on, bring their expertise [and] we can supplement them in terms of helping execute an M&A strategy where we’re able to quickly and thoughtfully do add-on acquisitions,” Nacier said.

Listen to the episode with Matt Nacier below:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunes, Spotify and on TheDeal.com.