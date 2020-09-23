Behind the Buyouts: VSS's Stevenson Takes the Long View

Welcome to Behind the Buyouts, The Deal’s podcast where we sit down with leading private markets investors and drill down into their buyout, growth equity and venture capital deals.

In this episode, Jeffrey Stevenson, managing partner of VSS (formerly Veronis Suhler Stevenson LLC), traces the arc of the private equity firm from the 1980s through 2020.

“Over the years, we’ve shifted our focus to healthcare, education and tech-enabled business services,” Stevenson said. “Part of that transition came because media companies started to focus on business information services based on subscriptions.”

One deal Stevenson cited as an example of this trend was the business transformation that took place after Thomson Corp.’s acquisition of Reuters Group in 2007 for $17 billion.

Stevenson has been with New York-based VSS since 1982 and continues to lead deals at the firm.

VSS takes aim at M&A, structured debt and other deal types with companies generating greater than $5 million of Ebitda and enterprise values from $25 million to $250 million.

