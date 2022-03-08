Back to News
Podcasts

Drinks With The Deal: Author Carolyn Chen

By David Marcus
|
Published: March 8th, 2022
Carolyn Chen discusses her new book 'Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley,' in which she argues that companies have replaced religious institutions as sources of meaning and identity for white-collar Americans.

In preparation for a new research project, Carolyn Chen began interviewing people at yoga studios in Silicon Valley, the University of California, Berkeley sociologist of religion said on the most recent Drinks With The Deal podcast.

“As I talked to them,” she said, “it dawned on me that yoga wasn’t their religion, Hinduism wasn’t their religion, yoga was their therapeutic salve for something else. It was for the stress, the tension, the anxiety that they were facing because of work. As I talked to them about their experiences with yoga, it was clear that their religion was work. Their yoga, their spirituality was ancillary to their work.”

That insight was the basis for Chen’s new book “Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley,” in which she argues that companies have become the places where white-collar workers fulfill their need for identity, belonging and purpose. “In a place like the Bay Area,” Chen said, “you’re completely a loser if your job is just a job. You’re a failure in some way.”

While Chen did the interviews for her book in Silicon Valley, she believes the phenomenon is much broader. Fortune 500 companies throughout the U.S. now have “the fundamental elements of a religious organization: a mission, ethics, practices, origin story or myths and even a charismatic leader,” she said.

She said the phenomenon is part of the waning of civic participation in the U.S., especially participation in religious institutions. “We’ve seen this decline and impoverishment of spaces outside of work, where people can find meaning and purpose,” Chen said. On both an individual and societal level, she said, there’s a “need to build institutions where we can find meaning and purpose.”

“We all worship something,” she said. “We get to choose what it is. We get to break this theocracy of work by choosing to worship something else.”

Here’s the podcast with Carolyn Chen:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Podcasts

Activism

Activist Investing Today: Lazard’s Jim Rossman

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: February 18th, 2022
Rossman, a top corporate defender and banker, explains why a new disclosure rule is a 'big win' for companies while changes to proxy contest rules will open the floodgates to activists nominating director candidates.
Podcasts

Drinks With The Deal: Kirkland's Eric Wedel

By David Marcus
|
Published: February 17th, 2022
Kirkland debt finance partner Eric Wedel discusses the evolution of the practice and how the emergence of capital markets desks at PE sponsors has changed it.
View All From Podcasts
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2022 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.