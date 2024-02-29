Back to News
M&A

Drinks With The Deal: Cadence's Stone on Marine Corps Lessons

By David Marcus
|
Published: February 29th, 2024
On this week’s episode of Drinks With The Deal, Ryan Stone, a corporate development professional at Cadence Design Systems, discusses how an early stint in the Marine Corps helped shape his career.

After graduating from college, Ryan Stone spent almost five years as an intelligence officer in the Marine Corps, including a stint in Afghanistan, an experience that helped shape “how I can solve problems and view the world,” he said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal.

In his current role at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), as in the Marines, “You’re forced to make decisions based on incomplete knowledge, and you’re relying on outside experts to guide you, but you’re the decision maker,” said Stone, group director, corporate development for new ventures and strategy at Cadence, a San Jose, Calif.-based maker of software for semiconductor companies.

After his time in the military, Stone earned degrees at Columbia Law School and Harvard University’s Kennedy School. He then spent a year at Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and four years as a law firm associate before joining Cadence, where he worked in the legal department before moving to the business side.

“Lawyers think about what you’re getting with the target and the risks associated with the target, while I’m thinking about how we derive value from the acquisition,” Stone said. “You get that by providing something to the target that they don’t have.”

Check out the podcast with Ryan Stone below:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com

More From M&A

M&A

Mizuho Eyes Bigger Slice of U.S. Middle Market

By Quratulain Tejani
|
Published: February 7th, 2024
Deals for Greenhill and Capstone are indicative of Mizuho's desire to expand in the U.S., particularly in the middle market with private companies and investors, head of the investment and corporate banking unit Michal Katz says.
M&A

Creative Planning Heads North With Kistler-Tiffany

By Quratulain Tejani
|
Published: February 7th, 2024
In its fifth transaction of the year, the Overland Park, Kan.-based wealth management firm will grow its presence in the Northeast, an area it will continue to target for deals, CEO Peter Mallouk says.
View All From M&A
 
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2024 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act