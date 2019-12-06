Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Chris Varelas

By David Marcus
|
Published: December 6th, 2019
The former Citi tech investment banker and author of 'How Money Became Dangerous' talks with The Deal’s David Marcus about working at Disneyland in the 1980s, being a tech banker after the dot-com crash and investing in influencers.

“Run to experience even though you may fail,” Chris Varelas tells The Deal’s David Marcus in this edition of the Drinks With The Deal podcast, in which Varelas discusses his new book “How Money Became Dangerous,” co-written with Dan Stone, and the unlikely path he took to run technology, media and telecommunications investment banking at Citigroup Inc. (C).

After a stint as a lending officer at Bank of America Corp. (BAC) covering the diamond district in Los Angeles — a world that reminded him of Pulp Fiction, Varelas says — he became an investment banker at Salomon Brothers. He left New York for Silicon Valley after the dot-com bust. “Before then,” Varelas says, tech clients went to “Goldman, Morgan Stanley or wherever Frank Quattrone was. You can only form real strong relationships during times of difficulty. You build market share when times are bad, and you reap it when times are good.”

Varelas loved the big personalities he met as a banker. “One thing that’s great about a career on Wall Street is that you get to meet these forces of nature,” he says. “They’re special people who are imposing their will on the world.”

In 2008, Varelas left Citi to launch Riverwood Capital, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based private equity firm focused on technology. In doing that work, he’s met a different outsized personality — the influencer, a reflection of a generation whose mentality is “I am what I share,” Varelas says. “That’s not me, but I like being thrown into worlds I know nothing about.”

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and on TheDeal.com.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Thoma Bravo Takes Instructure Private Following Review

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: December 4th, 2019
The $2 billion bid comes after the company announced a strategic review in October and after The Deal named the information tech company a target in January.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Discipline Crucial in 2020

By Alexandra Garfinkle
|
Published: December 2nd, 2019
M&A valuations remain frothy and Ebitda adjustments are growing, panelists cautioned at The 2019 Deal Economy Conference.
Activism

Vitamin Shoppe to Emphasize Organic Growth

By Alexandra Garfinkle
|
Published: December 2nd, 2019
Vitamin Shoppe GC David Kastin said that the company will pursue organic growth, while its soon-to-be parent pursues M&A.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2019 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.