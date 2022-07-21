Back to News
Podcasts

Drinks With The Deal: Cravath's Teti on Spinoffs, Tax Appeal

By David Marcus
|
Published: July 21st, 2022
Len Teti, a tax partner at Cravath, discusses his work on spinoffs and how young tax lawyers should think about building their careers.

J. Leonard Teti II doesn’t think of himself as a tax lawyer but as a corporate lawyer with a tax skill, he said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal.

Len Teti, a partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, particularly enjoys playing that role on spinoffs, where his advice is critical to successfully completing the transactions, he said.

Early in his career he worked on Time Warner Inc.’s spins of the Atlanta Braves, Time Warner Cable Inc. and AOL, a series of transactions where he came to understand “some of the deepest complexities of what tax lawyers are doing,” he said.

“Over the course of doing those three deals, I felt in my bones, ‘I think I could do this for a long time,’” added Teti, who is working on several spins now, including Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) planned separation of its consumer health business.

Teti was active in the arts and gave tours at Princeton University, from which he graduated in 1999, and he said the skills he gained from those activities come in handy as a lawyer.

“Every conference call, every meeting is performative,” he said. “I think my experience with public performance has given me tools that are a little bit rare in the tax field.”

Here’s the podcast with Len Teti:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Podcasts

Podcasts

Fresh Start: Professor David Skeel Talks Bankruptcy Backlash

By Stephanie Gleason
|
Published: July 21st, 2022
The University of Pennsylvania professor discusses the recent backlash against the bankruptcy system — including against judge shopping, the Texas Two-Step and third-party releases — and what can be done.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Talking M&A: The Carve-outs Landscape with Baker McKenzie

By Deal Contributors
|
Published: July 5th, 2022
Baker McKenzie partners Steven Canner and Darcy Down sit down to discuss the complexities of carve-out transactions, why more companies are considering them and how to make sure they are executed smoothly. Sponsored
View All From Podcasts
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2022 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.