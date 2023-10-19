Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Databricks' Phi on MosaicML Deal, Hypergrowth Challenges

By David Marcus
|
Published: October 19th, 2023
On the latest Drinks With The Deal, Databricks general counsel Trâm Phi discusses the company’s $1.3 billion purchase of MosaicML, the legal uncertainty around AI and the challenges of managing a growing legal department.

As the general counsel at artificial intelligence company Databricks Inc., Trâm Phi has to manage the legal uncertainties surrounding AI and the needs of a company with more than $1 billion in annual revenue that’s still growing at 50% per year, challenges that she discussed in this week’s Drinks With The Deal podcast, which was recorded at the Berkeley Fall Forum on Corporate Governance on Oct. 11.

Privacy issues are a high priority for the company’s customers, Phi said, and so Databricks has had to develop a robust, mature privacy framework, while it’s been able to take a more deliberate approach on other issues, such as trade control. Phi is also still building the legal department, which includes about 65 lawyers, and she meets every candidate who interviews for an in-house legal position.

Phi said she relies heavily on in-house experts in employment litigation, privacy and public affairs, and she also relies on David A. Bell, her outside corporate counsel at Fenwick & West LLP. “Every quarter, we spend an hour or two together on what’s happening from a legal and corporate governance perspective across different industries,” Phi said. “That helps me understand what other companies are doing and how that might apply to my company.”

Phi tapped Bell for legal advice on Databricks’ $1.3 billion purchase of MosaicML earlier this year, a deal that came together quickly and closed about 45 days after the companies signed a letter of intent.

Listen to the full episode with Trâm Phi below:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Talking M&A: Post-Merger Integration

By The Deal Contributors
|
Published: October 16th, 2023
Following the publication of Baker McKenzie’s 20th anniversary edition of its Post-Acquisition Integration Handbook, partners Helen Mantel and Jo Hewitt join the Talking M&A podcast to share their unique experiences, insights and advice for clients seeking to yield optimal value creation once an M&A deal closes.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Paul Weiss’ Turano on Path to Public M&A

By David Marcus
|
Published: October 5th, 2023
In the most recent Drinks With The Deal podcast, Paul Weiss M&A partner Laura Turano discusses working with Carrier on its deal for Viessmann and Merck on its acquisition of Prometheus as well as key deals in her development as a lawyer.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2023 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act