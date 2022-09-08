Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Holland & Knight's Grammig on Firm Growth, Threat of AI

By David Marcus
|
Published: September 8th, 2022
Bob Grammig of Holland & Knight discusses the possible threat to law firms posed by artificial intelligence and the growth of his firm.

Over the next decade, artificial intelligence “is going to be a huge challenge” for law firms, said Robert Grammig, a partner at Holland & Knight LLP in Tampa, Fla.

As the technology improves, “we’re going to need a lot less associates because the initial drafting is going to be automated, I’ve got to believe,” said Grammig, who leads the firm’s corporate, M&A and securities practice group, in this week’s Drinks with The Deal podcast. “You’re already seeing that in litigation, in the discovery process. That’s going to affect everyone’s business model.”

From a client perspective, there has been some push back already involving the use of junior associates, he said, adding that with technology “partners can do more.”

Grammig has seen considerable evolution in legal practice since he started his career in the early 1980s. Holland & Knight initially expanded in Florida, and like many firms experienced challenges as it grew nationally.

One key lesson, Grammig said, is avoiding debt, which gives potential lateral hires a sense of financial stability. Having a structured process by which a firm can integrate new hires is critical and was a key part of Holland & Knight’s merger last year with Thompson & Knight LLP, a firm based in Texas, he added.

Grammig, who has been a director of the Florida Chamber of Commerce since 2011 and was its chairman from 2017 to 2019, also discussed his work with MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on its Aug. 9 agreement to buy Island Global Yachting LLC for $480 million and with Sila Realty Trust Inc. last year on the $1.32 billion sale of a 29-property data center portfolio to Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Here’s the podcast with Robert Grammig:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Can AppLovin Get Some Love From Unity?

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: August 31st, 2022
AppLovin has scale, but concerns about the split of ownership and the strategic fit could diminish the appeal of its bid for Unity.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Fiber Valuations Skyrocket Amid Infra Fund Frenzy

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: August 19th, 2022
The race to connect the next 80 million homes to high-speed broadband and increased interest from infrastructure funds in fiber assets has multiples for operators on the rise.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Exit Ramp: Arsenal-Backed Polyventive Primed for Sale

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: August 18th, 2022
The private equity firm has signaled a desire to exit the chemicals company before the end of 2022, sources say, as it remains the final piece of a 2015 platform still in Arsenal's portfolio.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2022 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.