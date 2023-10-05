Laura Turano has done several noteworthy deals this year, but two stood out, the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP M&A partner said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal podcast.

Turano counseled Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) on its pending $13.26 billion agreement to buy Viessmann Climate Solutions Berlin GmbH, a deal announced April 25. “It’s such a transformational deal for Carrier, and they really wanted it, and helping a client do something they really want is incredibly gratifying,” Turano said.

She and Carrier chief M&A counsel Francesca Campbell practiced together as associates. Turano said that “having a client who’s a friend and helping that person achieve a goal for their company” is especially significant for her.

Toward the end of the negotiations in Frankfurt with Viessmann, the Carrier team flew home for the weekend, and on the Thursday flight to Newark, N.J., Turano got an email from someone at Merck & Co. (MRK) telling her that the pharma company would be buying Prometheus Biosciences Inc. that weekend. She counseled Merck on the $10.6 billion deal, which was announced April 16 and closed in June.

And Turano advised Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter on his sale of a majority stake in the D’ussé Cognac brand to Bacardi Ltd. in January — “one of the coolest things of all time,” she said.

