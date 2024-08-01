“Having a firsthand look at the way other CEOs were running their businesses and talking to all of them gave me a set of ideas on how to run a business,” Ropes & Gray LLP chair Julie Jones said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal podcast.

Jones has spent her entire 30-year career at the law firm, pivoting from securities work to M&A for private equity sponsors in the early 2000s. In 2005, she represented a consortium of seven private equity firms led by Silver Lake Partners LP on the $11.4 billion purchase of SunGard Data Systems Inc., a pivotal deal for the PE industry and one that transformed Jones’ career.

She went on to do a considerable amount of work with TPG Inc. (TPG), one of the sponsors in the Sungard consortium, which became one of Ropes & Gray’s largest clients. On the podcast, Jones talked about building a large team of lawyers that could service TPG and how she thought about expanding the law firm’s relationship with the PE sponsor. That experience helped prepare her to become the chair of the firm in 2020.

Jones also discussed how she thinks about helping other women build significant client relationships and her own approach to management.

Listen to the podcast with Julie Jones below:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunes, Spotify and on TheDeal.com.