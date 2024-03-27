Sidley Austin’s Josh DuClos has a background in private equity and M&A serving technology companies as well as biotech companies. But in recent years the Los Angeles-based lawyer has been busy in the SPAC sector as well.

In the latest episode of Drinks With The Deal, DuClos shared his views on the new Securities and Exchange Commission regulations for special purpose acquisition companies, the larger economy and market as well as the historic role that private equity firms have played in the SPAC sector.

While many market observers expected the new SEC SPAC regulations to put an end to that market, DuClos does not. He said that most players in the sector were already anticipating the changes and conducting business around the proposed rules. “You can’t diminish the impact of the rules, but I think those of us in the industry looked at them with a collective shrug,” he said.

DuClos does expect the new regulations to increase the cost of getting de-SPACs done. But the new regs don’t change the core of de-SPAC transactions, he said.

A fan of the great outdoors and a transplant to California, DuClos has temporarily hung up his hiking boots in favor of spending all of his free time with his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

Check out the podcast with Josh DuClos below:

