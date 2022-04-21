Drinks With The Deal: Sullivan's Matthew Goodman

Being a law firm partner requires balancing a range of responsibilities, said Matthew B. Goodman, who became an M&A partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in New York at the start of 2020.

In the role, said Goodman, who has done a number of deals for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): “You have to triangulate your time between executing and getting the deals done for your clients, maintaining and building existing relationships, building new relationships, mentoring, training associates, staying on top of issues and trends. To do all that at once almost seems impossible at times, but you have to focus on giving yourself enough space to do those other things.”

Succeeding in the role also demands not being consumed by it, Goodman added.

“If you’re so singularly focused on the one inch in front of you, you can’t do a great job. You need to give yourself a break, some time to have some clarity. Making time for people for people who are there for you and making time to decompress is really important. Just the way you work hard at your job, you have to work at making time for people and relationships and doing things outside of work.”

Here’s the podcast with Matthew Goodman:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunes, Spotify and on TheDeal.com.