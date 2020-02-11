Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions
Drinks With The Deal: Ted Smith of Union Square Advisors
By David Marcus
|
Published: February 11th, 2020
Sullivan’s head of M&A talks to The Deal's David Marcus about his recent work for Tiffany’s, Novartis and Amgen, the challenges consumer goods companies face, and his favorite bars in Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York.
Ted Smith, president of Union Square Advisors, discusses Permira’s purchase of a majority stake in Lytx, the rise of tech PE, the outlook for software M&A, his work in building Union Square and his love of wine in this month’s Drinks With The Deal.
More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and on TheDeal.com.
More From Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers & Acquisitions
South State, CenterState Scale Up in Southeast
By Michael Brown
|
Published: January 31st, 2020
The banks' $6 billion merger continues an already busy 2020 for M&A in the sector as a combination of secular and cyclical trends push regional banks to scale up.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vista Exits Risk, Compliance Business Regulatory DataCorp
By Chris Nolter
|
Published: January 31st, 2020
After holding Regulatory DataCorp for a little more than three years, Vista Equity Partners is selling the risk and compliance data and services company to Moody’s for $700 million.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Spirit Aerosystems Takes Fiber Materials
By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: January 21st, 2020
Edgewater Capital exits Fiber Materials after carving out the company in 2016 from GrafTech International, a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.