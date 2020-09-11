Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

T-Mobile/Sprint: Building the Strategy for an 'Unwinnable Case'

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: September 11th, 2020
In part one of The Deal’s podcast series in partnership with Cleary Gottlieb, T-Mobile and its advisers discuss the strategy to navigate the company's blockbuster deal with Sprint.

Cleary Gottlieb partner Mark Nelson and T-Mobile EVP and general counsel David Miller kick off a series of three podcasts dedicated to the landmark $27 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp.

This first episode covers the overall strategy to obtain successful clearance for the transaction, including the development of the business case and the public and regulatory messaging, as well as the strategy for the Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission, Capitol Hill, state attorney generals, state public utility commissions and other important stakeholders.

Here’s the podcast:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotifySoundCloud and on TheDeal.com.

