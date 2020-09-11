T-Mobile/Sprint: Building the Strategy for an 'Unwinnable Case'

Cleary Gottlieb partner Mark Nelson and T-Mobile EVP and general counsel David Miller kick off a series of three podcasts dedicated to the landmark $27 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp.

This first episode covers the overall strategy to obtain successful clearance for the transaction, including the development of the business case and the public and regulatory messaging, as well as the strategy for the Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission, Capitol Hill, state attorney generals, state public utility commissions and other important stakeholders.

Here’s the podcast:

