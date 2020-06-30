AE Industrial Platform Adds Outer Space Manufacturing Specialist

Redwire LLC, a recently formed platform backed by AE Industrial Partners LP with a focus on the space industry, has closed its first add-on deal by paying an undisclosed sum for Made In Space Inc., a specialist in manufacturing in outer space.

Redwire sourced the deal on a proprietary basis, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The acquisition, which was announced on Tuesday, June 23, includes Made In Space Europe, based in Luxembourg, a provider of robotic systems for the global space industry.

Founded in 2010, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Made In Space (MIS), has worked with NASA on space manufacturing projects including the Archinaut program to build large-scale space assets while in orbit around the Earth.

Redwire will add MIS’s capabilities to its existing business of making space sensors and payloads, flight hardware, and exploration spacecraft.

