Antin Enters Florida Fiber Market With OpticalTel Investment

Infrastructure fund Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS continues to invest in the U.S. fiber market with the purchase of a majority stake in OpticalTel Inc., announced Dec. 5.

Based in Coral Gables, Fla., OpticalTel provides broadband, video and voice services to gated communities, condo associations, student housing complexes, assisted-living facilities and others in South and Central Florida. While the parties did not disclose terms, Antin said the deal comes from its €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) mid cap fund, which writes equity checks between €50 million ($53 million) and €300 million ($315 million).

Parisian firm Antin is a significant participant in a wave of overseas infrastructure capital investment in U.S. fiber. The firm also backs Prattsburgh, N.Y.-based residential and business service provider Empire Access and FirstLight Fiber Inc., an Albany, N.Y, carrier that provides broadband businesses and other telecoms.

Antin senior partner Kevin Genieser discussed the firm’s strategy with The Deal in April.