Audax Acquires Adhesives Distributor Krayden From Quad-C

By The Deal Staff
|
Published: April 5th, 2023
The middle-market private equity firm pays an undisclosed amount for Krayden, which The Deal reported had found a buyer last month.

Audax Private Equity on Wednesday, April 5, announced that it has acquired Krayden Inc. from Quad-C Management Inc.

The Boston-based private equity firm did not disclose the terms of the transaction for the adhesives distributor.

The Deal last month reported that Charlottesville, Va.-based middle-market PE firm Quad-C had landed a buyer for Krayden in a process run by Evercore Inc.

Denver-based Krayden is a distributor of adhesives, sealants, solder, coatings and solvents across the electronics, aerospace, transportation, solar and general manufacturing industries. Quad-C acquired the company in 2017.

Boston-based Audax said it sourced the Krayden investment through its industrial services and technologies vertical, one of the firm’s six core industry specializations. Since inception, it has acquired over 160 platform companies and completed over 1,200 add-on acquisitions.

Audax’s specialty distribution and chemicals sector experience includes an investment in Gabriel Performance Products LLC in 2019 and subsequent sale to Huntsman Corp. (HUN) in 2021 and the acquisition of KODA Distribution Group Inc. in 2010 and its sale to Azelis SA in 2015.

Audax through its portfolio companies has recently acquired Otolaryngology Consultants PA; Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Texas PA; Zudy; New South Construction Supply LLC; DSO Fluid Handling Co.; and Flowtrend Inc.

