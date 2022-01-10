Audax Sells RelaDyne to American Industrial
Audax Private Equity has sold automotive fluids distributor RelaDyne LLC to American Industrial Partners for undisclosed terms, the firm announced Thursday, Dec. 23.
The sale confirms a late November report from The Deal, noting that a Robert W. Baird & Co.-led process for the $110 million-in-Ebitda company was nearing a close. Sources told The Deal at the time the auction could yield a price tag above $1 billion.
Audax picked up RelaDyne in July 2016 from AEA Investors LP for an undisclosed sum. Audax, which invested in RelaDyne through its $2.25 billion fifth fund, added 17 businesses to the platform, most recently bolting on Chicago-based automotive lubricants supplier Enterprise Oil Co. on Oct. 14.
Stephens, which advised RelaDyne on the Enterprise Oil deal and two more of the company’s most recent bolt-ons, was co-financial adviser to the company and its PE owner on Thursday’s sale to American Industrial. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to the sellers.
American Industrial tapped BMO Capital Markets Corp. for financial advice and Jones Day for legal counsel.
