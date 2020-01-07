Back to News
Private Equity

Bain-Backed Dealer Tire Adds Body Shops

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: January 7th, 2020
Bain Capital-backed Dealer Tire is acquiring Dent Wizard after a roughly five-year hold by Gridiron Capital, which bought the St. Louis body shop operator from H.I.G. Capital.

Bain Capital-backed Dealer Tire LLC said on Monday, Jan. 6, it agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to acquire Dent Wizard LLC, a St. Louis-based automotive reconditioning specialist owned by Gridiron Capital LLC.

Cleveland-based Dealer Tire said the deal will create the leading after-sales dealer services platform in North America.

For its part, New Canaan, Conn.-based Gridiron Capital is exiting Dent Wizard after acquiring the company in 2015 from H.I.G. Capital LLC. H.I.G. carved out the business in 2010 from Manheim Auto Auctions, a unit of Cox Enterprises Inc.

Reports surfaced in 2017 of a potential sale of Dent Wizard, according to The Wall Street Journal. At the time, the auto body repair shop company was expected to attract a price of $1 billion or more.

Dent Wizard, which traces its roots to 1983, has more than 7,000 customers and employs more than 2,300 auto body technicians.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight Partners to Acquire Cloud Company Veeam

By Lisa Botter
|
Published: January 10th, 2020
After the roughly $5 billion deal for the Swiss company closes — expected later this quarter — Veeam will become a U.S. company with a U.S.-based leadership team, Insight says.
Private Equity

Women in PE: Into the Man Cave

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: January 3rd, 2020
Fewer than one in 10 senior private equity professionals are women, and The Deal aims to find out what PE firms are, and should be, doing about that.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.