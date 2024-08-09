Bending Spoons Acquires PE-Backed WeTransfer

Bending Spoons SpA on Wednesday, July 31, announced the acquisition of Highland Capital Partners LLC and HPE Growth Capital portfolio holding WeTransfer BV.

The Deal in May 2023 named Amsterdam-based WeTransfer, a digital file sharing and collaboration platform, as ripe for a potential exit.

Milan-based mobile technology and app development company Bending Spoons in the statement said it will continue to reserve 30% of WeTransfer’s advertising space for give-back campaigns and editorial content. In addition, WePresent, WeTransfer’s digital arts and editorial platform, will continue showcasing the work of deserving creators, including emerging artists.

In February 2015, Highland Capital Partners Europe invested $25 million for a minority stake in WeTransfer, which was founded by Bas Beerens, Nalden and Damian Bradfield.

Amsterdam-based investment firm HPE Growth led a €35 million Series B round for WeTransfer in August 2019. HPE Growth invests in technology companies in Europe.

Bending Spoons last month acquired digital publishing platform Issuu Inc. and in April acquired StreamYard Top Corp., a provider of live streaming and video recording products.

WeTransfer used Allen & Co. LLC as financial adviser and Loyens & Loeff NV for counsel. CEO Alexandar Vassilev and COO and CFO Melissa Nussbaum worked on the deal internally.

Bending Spoons tapped EY Advisory SpA for financial advice. Gijs Linse and Emanuele Trucco of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and Marcello Bragliani, Jeffrey H. Lawlis and Alessia De Coppi of Latham & Watkins LLP provided counsel.

Banco BPM SpA, BNP Paribas SA and Intesa Sanpaolo Vita SpA provided financing for the transaction. Milbank LLP and Legance Studio Legale Associato were counsel to the lenders.