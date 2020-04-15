Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Blackstone, Alnylam Ink Collaboration Deal

By Armie Margaret Lee
|
Published: April 14th, 2020
As part of the agreement, Blackstone will pay $1 billion to purchase 50% of Alnylam’s royalties and commercial milestones for inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol treatment.

Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and biopharmaceutical firm Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Monday, April 13, unveiled a collaboration under which Blackstone will provide up to $2 billion to support the advancement of RNA interference (RNAi) medicines.

RNAi is a process whereby RNA molecules hinder the expression of disease-causing genes through the destruction of the messenger RNA of those genes.

As part of the agreement, Blackstone will pay $1 billion to purchase 50% of Alnylam’s royalties and commercial milestones for inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol treatment that became part of Novartis AG’s pipeline through its acquisition of Medicines Co. Novartis completed its $9.7 billion purchase of Medicines in January.

The collaboration deal also includes Blackstone’s $100 million purchase of Alnylam common stock, as well as up to $750 million in a first lien senior secured term loan led by Blackstone’s credit investment platform, GSO Capital Partners LP, and up to $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of Alnylam’s cardiometabolic programs vutrisiran and ALN-AGT.

“Our collaboration with Alnylam provides non-dilutive access to capital to advance important new medicines in development across several disease indications including heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. and globally,” said Nicholas Galakatos, global head of Blackstone Life Sciences, in the news release.

Also on Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based Alnylam, a tenant of Blackstone Real Estate company BioMed Realty, said it is in talks with BioMed to broaden its footprint in Cambridge.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Trending: Podcast M&A

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: April 17th, 2020
Spotify, iHeartMedia, Entercom, Scripps and others have been binging on podcasts through acquisitions with goals to scale-up.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.