Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Blackstone-Backed HealthEdge Adds Burgess

By Armie Margaret Lee
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
HealthEdge’s acquisition of the payment integrity software company comes after HealthEdge became a Blackstone portfolio company in April.

HealthEdge Software Inc. has sealed its first acquisition under Blackstone Group Inc.’s (BX) ownership, announcing Tuesday, July 21, its purchase of The Burgess Group LLC.

Alexandria, Va.-based Burgess is a payment integrity software company with a focus on improving healthcare payment operations.

“The acquisition of Burgess is a great strategic fit for HealthEdge to enter the large, high-growth market of payment integrity, helping address the estimated $1 trillion in wasteful spending in the U.S. healthcare system,” said Ram Jagannath, global head of healthcare at Blackstone Growth and chairman of HealthEdge, in the news release.

Burlington, Mass.-based HealthEdge provides health insurers with software for claims and benefit administration, as well as care management, among others.

Blackstone acquired a majority stake in HealthEdge in a deal announced in March and completed in April. Blackstone’s growth equity team led the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the announcement, but according to a Wall Street Journal report, the deal gave HealthEdge a valuation of about $700 million, including debt.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Simpson's Alan Klein

By David Marcus
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
Simpson's Alan Klein discusses his stint in London in the late 1990s, his work for Microsoft and Tyco and his passion for films and books on the latest episode of the Drink With The Deal podcast.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Wanda Completes Ironman Sale

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
The parent of the Conde Nast publishing empire bulks up with the $730 million purchase of Ironman, announced in March.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.