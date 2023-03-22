Back to News
Private Equity

Chemicals Dealmakers Talk Up Second Half

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: March 22nd, 2023
The market was still cruising in the first half of 2022 with record-high multiples and a robust offering of new processes, then it fell off a cliff — bankers and PE partners are hopeful 2023 looks like the mirror image.

To ever call the M&A market “dead” is a misnomer. There’s always a pulse, no matter how slight — old-buddy executives chatting at dinners about when the time will be right to put together a merger, bankers preparing books for when their clients inevitably do decide they can no longer wait it out.

By all accounts, however, the chemicals industry has felt like it’s been on a stretcher, receiving oxygen and CPR since about August.

The current crystal ball predictions are not very satisfying: dealmakers hope for a strong second half (assuming financing markets improve) in stark contrast to 2022’s second half.

In the first half of 2022 some deals still got done at the high water marks of 2021 as processes launched left and right only to fall apart in second half.

The financing market fallout stalled M&A across the board, but for chemicals businesses in particular, the change of pace likely felt quite abrupt.

Intense consumer demand coupled with supply chain bottlenecks led many businesses to see profit margins increase exponentially over night. Suddenly, many more businesses were generating north of $100 million in Ebitda in 2022 compared to low double- or single-digit Ebitda a year to two years earlier — Gaylord Chemical Co. LLC, Epsilyte LLC and Geon Performance Solutions LLC, to name a few.

After August, however, it seemed as though anything much larger than $20 million to $30 million in Ebitda became a nonstarter.

Related Article: Chemicals Targets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond
Editor’s note: The original, full version of this article on chemicals M&A was published March 14, 2023, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Mergers & Acquisitions

Handful of Sponsors Expected to Circle Polyventive

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: February 28th, 2023
Bids were due the week of Jan. 30 for the Arsenal Capital Partners platform, which sources said was attracting some limited attention from sponsors.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2023 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act