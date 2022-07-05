Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Crestview Doubles Money in ICM Sale to CAA

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: July 5th, 2022
The deal, which closed June 28, clocked in at just under $800 million and netted the seller more than two times its initial investment, The Deal has learned.

Creative Artists Agency LLC has closed its purchase of fellow talent agency International Creative Management Partners LLC, creating a powerhouse in entertainment, sports and publishing representation, the companies said Tuesday, June 28.

While the parties did not disclose terms, a source familiar with the matter said ICM’s price tag was just under $800 million. Crestview Partners LP, which owned half of ICM, made more than two times its investment, the source said.

The deal combines two of Hollywood’s big four agencies. It also brings together portfolio companies of TPG Capital LP, which backed CAA, and Crestview Partners, which owned half of ICM.

Creative Artists Agency is gaining ICM’s business representing actors, producers, cinematographers and other movie talent; a literary agency that represents Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winners; and professional athletes, among others. Following the deal, CAA has more than 3,200 employees in 25 countries.

Crestview invested about $150 million in two rounds. The firm made its first investment in December 2019 and provided capital when ICM purchased London sports agency Stellar Group in October 2020.

