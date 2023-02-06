Back to News
Private Equity

Exit Ramp: Dark Fiber Lights Up SummitIG’s Growth Story

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: February 6th, 2023
SummitIG operates in an important niche of the bustling telecom infrastructure market and has been backed by SDC since 2019.

As cloud computing, streaming content, 5G wireless services and other data-intensive applications drive demand for fiber bandwidth, fast-growing Summit Infrastructure Group Inc., or SummitIG, could attract interest.

The SDC Capital Partners LLC and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC portfolio company owns a fiber network that spans more than 550 miles, from the major data center hub of northern Virginia to Richmond, Va. At the close of 2022, SummitIG generated nearly $40 million in annualized recurring revenue, including future revenue that has been booked, Moody’s Investors Service Inc. reported in January.

The company outstripped expectations by growing revenue at more than 30% per year, up from about $21.8 million annualized recurring revenue as of Sept. 30, 2020. The growth prompted Moody’s to put SummitIG on review for a potential upgrade on Jan. 6. And SummitIG has managed to pare down debt as it has grown, with Moody’s reporting debt at 6.5 times Ebitda, reduced from 9.5 times Ebitda at the time of a late 2020 notes issuance.

Meanwhile, sponsors and infrastructure investors such as KKR & Co. (KKR), Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Aimpera Capital Partners LLC and DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) have bought up fiber networking companies. As majority holder SDC marks the fourth anniversary of its investment this year, the digital infrastructure investment firm may have opportunities to exit the fiber business.

SummitIG specializes in dark fiber — meaning fiber that is not “lit.” Fiber optic cables transmit data using light. In a dark fiber model, corporations, telecom infrastructure companies, government offices or other customers operate the system — providing the gear that lights the network.

Editor’s note: The original, full version of this article was published Jan. 24, 2023, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Mergers & Acquisitions

Circon Environmental Hits Market Via BGL, Houlihan

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: February 3rd, 2023
The waste recycling services company, which The Deal predicted was likely to hit the block in the next few months in October, has received first-round bids.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Wind Point Acquires Chemicals Maker Hasa

By The Deal Staff
|
Published: January 23rd, 2023
The Deal previously reported GHK Capital Partners had put the water treatment chemicals maker and distributor on the block.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2023 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act