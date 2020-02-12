Golden Gate Exits Infor Following 18-Year Hold

After an 18-year hold, Golden Gate Capital LLC is finally exiting cloud software specialist Infor Inc.

The private equity firm on Tuesday, Feb. 4, agreed to sell an undisclosed equity stake in Infor to Koch Equity Development LLC. The deal values New York-based Infor at about $13 billion, according to a source familiar with the deal. Golden Gate Capital, which manages an evergreen fund with no time limit on investments, will earn a total net profit of $3 billion over the course of its hold period.

Infor will become an independent unit of Koch Industries when the deal closes by the end of June.

Infor traces its beginnings back to 2002. Golden Gate, along side Parallax Capital Partners LLC, a Laguna Hills, Calif.-based investor; and Symphony Technology Group of Redwood Shores, Calif., carved Agilisys out of Systems & Computer Technology Corp., at the time, for up to $13.5 million.

