Great Point Preps Sale of Valenz

Healthcare investment firm Great Point Partners LLC is gearing up for a sale of medical claims flow management company Valenz, The Deal has learned.

Great Point has tapped Capital One Financial Corp. unit Triple Tree LLC to conduct a sale process for Valenz in 2023, according to people familiar with the matter.

The process will likely launch sometime after the JPMorgan Chase & Co. healthcare conference, the people said. The conference is slated to take place Jan. 9 – 12 in San Francisco.

Phoenix-based Valenz, formerly known as United Claim Solutions LLC, offers a platform for managing the cost and quality care for employers and their members. Valenz has Ebitda in the ballpark of $30 million, according to the people.

Great Point invested in United Claim in 2017 through its second growth buyout fund, which closed with $215 million in 2013.

United Claim, founded in 2004, changed its name to Valenz in 2019.

Valenz has done several acquisitions including Inetico Inc. in 2017, Zebu Compliance Solutions LLC in 2018 and Kozani Health in 2021.

This year, Valenz purchased VerifPoint; Medical Cost Management Corp., which does business as MCM Solutions for Better Health; Certus Management Group Stop Loss Inc.; and Health Cost Control Inc.

Great Point declined to comment for this story. Representatives for Valenz and TripleTree did not immediately return a request for comment.