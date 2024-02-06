Back to News
Private Equity

GTCR Embraces Tech for Fresh Crop of Financial Platforms

By Quratulain Tejani
|
Published: February 6th, 2024
Growth through investment in technology is in the cards for a number of recently acquired platforms including: liquidity management company R&T Deposit, nonprofit support platform Foundation Source, and compliance outfit Once For All, among others.

For GTCR LLC, among the major areas of investment in 2023 has been financial services.

The firm has inked deals small and large in the space, including its $17.5 billion deal for payments company WorldPay Inc. and its undisclosed investment in Fairfield, Conn.-based Foundation Source Philanthropic Services Inc., and many others in between.

But despite investing in a range of services within the financial world — from payments to lending solutions to compliance — one key theme rings true in how GTCR plans to shape these newly acquired businesses through the remaining months of 2023 and into 2024 and beyond: investment in technology and acquisitions to further such growth.

“GTCR invests in companies that serve as vendors to financial services companies and institutions or participate in the delivery of a financial service/product to businesses or consumers,” said Mike Hollander, a managing director at the firm.

Fresh Platforms to Grow

In September, for instance, the firm acquired Foundation Source Philanthropic Services, which provides administrative, compliance, advisory and other solutions to family, corporate and independent foundations.

Founded in 2000, Foundation Source supports over 2,000 foundations representing north of $20 billion in charitable assets. In 2022, the company administered charitable grants of over $1.3 billion on behalf of clients.

Fresh capital from GTCR will be used to fund deals as well as organic growth for Foundation. The company would like to expand its product offerings and delivery, and build support for private banks, trusts, wealth managers and RIAs.

“Our investment will be focused on transforming the company into a premier wealth technology and services provider that addresses critical planning needs of high net worth individuals,” said GTCR co-CEO and managing director Collin Roche, about Foundation Source. “Specifically, we will pursue a strategy of investing in tech enhancements and adjacent product lines and capabilities in wealthtech, both organically and through M&A, to broaden our offering to clients.”

The company has a technology-enabled foundation services platform and a high-quality delivery model, he added.

Editor’s note: The original, full version of this article was published Nov. 6, 2023, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Private Equity

Wealth Management Firms Grow Via Specialization

By Quratulain Tejani
|
Published: February 8th, 2024
With the proliferation of private equity-backed platforms in the space, wealth managers appear to be increasing their focus on certain demographics, from families with special needs children to women in transition, to separate themselves from the pack.
Private Equity

S2G Backs Solar Developer 38 Degrees

By Huzair Latif
|
Published: February 8th, 2024
Renewables platform 38 Degrees North has received a growth equity investment from S2G Ventures, one of the company's managing directors, Chris Bailey, says.
Private Equity

Caymus to Reprise HVAC Strategy in Enviro Services

By Huzair Latif
|
Published: February 8th, 2024
The Atlanta middle market firm is hoping to use a familiar playbook with its first platform in the environmental services space, an arena where there have been several deals in 2023 with potentially more to come.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2024 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act