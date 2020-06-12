GTCR Prevails in Captrust Auction

GTCR LLC preempted a limited sale process to win a minority stake in Captrust Financial Advisors LLC, a Raleigh, N.C., money management firm taking aim at more add-on deals in the space.

GTCR was one of three finalists for Captrust, which initially launched a sales process in late 2019. Final bids were due in mid-June, but GTCR made an earlier offer that prevailed.

GTCR and Captrust announced the transaction on Tuesday, June 2, for the sale of a 25% stake in the company. The deal values Captrust at $1.25 billion.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.