Back to News
Private Equity

GTCR Prevails in Captrust Auction

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: June 9th, 2020
Though final bids were due in mid-June, GTCR made an offer that won over the money-management firm before the process concluded.

GTCR LLC preempted a limited sale process to win a minority stake in Captrust Financial Advisors LLC, a Raleigh, N.C., money management firm taking aim at more add-on deals in the space.

GTCR was one of three finalists for Captrust, which initially launched a sales process in late 2019. Final bids were due in mid-June, but GTCR made an earlier offer that prevailed.

GTCR and Captrust announced the transaction on Tuesday, June 2, for the sale of a 25% stake in the company. The deal values Captrust at $1.25 billion.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Mergers & Acquisitions

Best of the Middle Market, Energy and Industrials Featured Firm: Willkie Farr

By Deal Staff
|
Published: June 17th, 2020
As a nominee for Energy & Industrials Law Firm of the Year for The Deal’s Middle Market Awards, the firm has provided legal advice on transactions that span the oil, natural gas, infrastructure, power, energy transition, industrial manufacturing, building products and specialty chemicals sectors.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.