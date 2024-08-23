Harvest Partners Sells Service Express to Warburg Pincus

Harvest Partners LP on Thursday, Aug. 15, announced the sale of data center services provider Service Express Inc. to Warburg Pincus LLC.

The existing management team led by CEO Ron Alvesteffer will continue to head Service Express.

New York-based Harvest and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Service Express, which issued a separate release, did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

The Deal in August 2022 said Service Express could be an exit candidate.

The investment from Warburg Pincus will support further geographic expansion, market initiatives and strategic acquisitions, the company said.

Service Express specializes in third-party, post-warranty data center maintenance services and managed services, offering services that help extend the lifespan of mission-critical data center equipment. With operations across the U.S. and Europe, the company serves a diverse customer base across six continents.

Harvest partnered with Service Express in 2019 and, alongside the management team, transformed the company into a global, end-to-end data center service provider. Under Harvest’s ownership, Service Express expanded through consistent organic growth and strategic acquisitions, enhancing its suite of hybrid cloud services.

Service Express acquired ServIQ in 2023, Sherlock Services Inc. in September 2022, iTech Solutions Group LLC and iInTheCloud LLC that July, Trident Computer Resources that April, ICC Group in September 2021, Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd. in February 2021, the third-party maintenance division of Zensar Technologies Ltd. in December 2020 and SYMM-Care Services Inc. that February.

New York-based Warburg Pincus is a global growth equity investor with ample experience in the commercial and technology services sectors.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Warburg Pincus is weighing options including a potential sale for cybersecurity company eSentire Inc. The firm in July invested $100 million in banking software provider Matera Inc. and invested in Varicent US OpCo Corp.

Citigroup Inc. was financial adviser and a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP team led by David Leinwand, Nickolas Bogdanovich and Jeremy J. Calsyn provided legal advice to Warburg Pincus. Managing director Doug Musicaro and principal King Leung were on the deal internally.

William Blair & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were financial advisers to Harvest and Service Express, with a Kirkland & Ellis LLP team led by Andrew Arons and Oliver Yee providing counsel. Harvest partner Stephen Fessler and president of private equity Stephen Carlson worked on the deal in-house.