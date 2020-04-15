Back to News
Private Equity

Insight Partners Raises Its Largest Fund

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: April 14th, 2020
Marking 25 years as a growth equity firm, Insight Partners closes its eleventh fund with a commitment of $9.5 billion from LPs.

Insight Partners LP said on Friday, April 3, it raised the largest fund in its 25-year history, with $9.5 billion in commitments for Insight Partners XI LP.

The New York-based growth equity firm eclipsed the $6.3 billion it raised in 2013 for Fund X, with support from existing and new investors.

Insight Partners said the fund ranks as “one of the largest global funds” focused on investing in software companies it describes as “scale-up” businesses, which have advanced from the startup phase and are positioned for rapid growth.

Insight Partners plans to invest $10 million to $350 million of equity per deal, with larger transactions also possible.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

 

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Private Equity

Mergers & Acquisitions

Blackstone, Alnylam Ink Collaboration Deal

By Armie Margaret Lee
|
Published: April 15th, 2020
As part of the agreement, Blackstone will pay $1 billion to purchase 50% of Alnylam’s royalties and commercial milestones for inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol treatment.
Private Equity

Chuck E. Cheese Forms Restructuring Committee

By David Elman
|
Published: April 13th, 2020
The Apollo Global-backed restaurant company names former Milbank restructuring attorney Paul Aronzon to head the committee as it deals with fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
View All From Private Equity
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.