Insight Partners Raises Its Largest Fund

Insight Partners LP said on Friday, April 3, it raised the largest fund in its 25-year history, with $9.5 billion in commitments for Insight Partners XI LP.

The New York-based growth equity firm eclipsed the $6.3 billion it raised in 2013 for Fund X, with support from existing and new investors.

Insight Partners said the fund ranks as “one of the largest global funds” focused on investing in software companies it describes as “scale-up” businesses, which have advanced from the startup phase and are positioned for rapid growth.

Insight Partners plans to invest $10 million to $350 million of equity per deal, with larger transactions also possible.

