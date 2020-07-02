Lightyear Acquires Majority Stake in HealthPlanOne

Lightyear Capital LLC has inked a deal to purchase a majority stake in HealthPlanOne Inc. (HPOne), a digital distributor of health insurance products, from Peloton Equity LLC and other investors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the Monday, June 22, announcement. HPOne’s shareholders will retain stakes in the company.

Trumbull, Conn.-based HPOne, founded in 2006, operates an online marketplace focusing on Medicare plans.

The announcement comes after Centerbridge Partners LP-backed health insurance distributor GoHealth Inc. on June 19 unveiled plans for an initial public offering. GoHealth’s platform includes Medicare, prescription drug, and individual and family plans.

The HPOne transaction is expected to close in July.

