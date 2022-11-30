MCA Dental Hits Market Via RBC

Canadian dental service organization MCA Dental Group Ltd. is in market, The Deal has learned.

RBC Capital Markets is running the auction for the DSO, according to two sources with knowledge of the process. First-round bids were expected by Nov. 17, one of the sources said.

MCA has pro forma Ebitda in the neighborhood of C$15 million ($11.3 million), according to the sources. MCA is backed by Persistence Capital Partners LP and DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA’s private equity unit.

Ottawa-based MCA provides services such as marketing, human resources and procurement to dental practices across Canada. Through regional groups of so-called dentist-entrepreneurs, MCA purchases individual practices from dentists who are looking to transition out of the business, retire or focus less on management, according to the company’s website.

Broadly speaking, DSO platforms have recently captured Ebitda multiples between 10 and 15 times, and private equity continues to chase deals in the space.

SkyKnight Capital LP in October invested in Dallas-based Pearl Street Dental Partners, a 28-practice DSO. The Deal previously reported that the acquisition came out to a multiple of 12 to 13 times Pearl Street’s $14 million in Ebitda.

And in September, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital picked up Lincoln, Neb.-based Paradigm Oral Health, an oral surgery and digital dentistry company supporting 75 facilities across 24 states, from shareholders including InTandem Capital Partners LLC. BlackRock reportedly beat out firms including Partners Group AG with a deal that came in at more than $900 million, or about 14 times the marketed Ebitda of $64 million.