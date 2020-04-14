Middle Market Digest: ICV Partners, Bregal Sagemount and More

Hello and welcome to Middle Market Digest, The Deal’s wrap up of private equity, growth capital and venture capital deals valued at $500 million or less for the week ended April 9.

ICV Partners, LLC said on Tuesday, April 7, it paid an undisclosed sum to WestView Capital Partners for an equity stake in Mintz Group, a New York-based provider of investigative and enterprise risk management services.

Jim Mintz, founder and Tim Whipple, CEO, both of Mintz Group, worked on the deal, along with ICV managing directors Lloyd Metz and Zeena Rao. Rick Williams, managing partner and Jonathan Hunnicutt, general partner, both of Boston-based WestView Capital, also worked on the deal.

After investing in Mintz Group in 2014, WestView said the company doubled its revenue, opened six new offices and made a strategic acquisition of Garda Background Screening Solutions, from seller Champlain Financial Corp.

New York-based ICV Partners said it plans to work with Mintz Group to build scale in its markets.

“We were able to close our investment during this unprecedented market volatility,” ICV’s Metz said.

Accellion Inc. said on Tuesday, April 7, it drew a $120 million financing round led by Bregal Sagemount to boost its business as firewall and data security specialist for the information technology infrastructure market.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Accellion plans to use the capital to accelerate acquisitions and further consolidate the “sprawl of siloed applications under the enterprise content firewall,” Accellion CEO Jonathan Yaron said.

New York-based Bregal Sagemount invests between $8 million and $400 million per transaction.

Michael Kosty, founder and partner at Bregal Sagemount, worked on the deal, along with William Breskman, and Daniel Eatroff, also of Bregal Sagemount.

Aegis Technologies Group Inc., a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners LP, said on Tuesday, April 7, it paid an undisclosed sum to acquire Excivity Inc., a Chantilly, Va.-based specialist in software and hardware to fight cyber security.

Excivity CEO and founder Matt Ramsey and Roger Edmiston, chief technology officer, will continue to manage the Excivity business as part of AEgis Technologies.

David Wodlinger, partner, and Henry Albers, vice president, both at Arlington Capital, worked on the deal, along with Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of Aegis Technologies.

