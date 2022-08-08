Private Briefing: Sponsors Stay Active in Residential Services

Financial sponsors are pumping money into a variety of residential services to consolidate fragmented markets largely made up of founder and family-owned businesses, often with recurring revenue.

Segments such as plumbing, landscaping and hardscaping, pest control and more are among the residential services subsectors attracting investment due to their resilience during economic downturns, an aging housing stock and overall increased home ownership among millennials looking to outsource these services.

Investors see the opportunity to buy and build businesses in the sector, which has historically been underinvested from a private equity perspective, said Peter Trovato, managing partner at Boston-based Copley Equity Partners LLC, which recently invested in commercial and residential roofing business Roof Depot.

“There are a great deal of small, local-focused businesses that haven’t necessarily invested in the systems and infrastructure to scale efficiently,” Trovato said. “If you have a nice platform, you can take advantage of some of that fragmentation.”

This week alone, four notable transactions involving private equity have crossed the wire, with more expected as each investment touted the potential for add-on acquisitions.