Roark Capital Backs U.S. Sports Camps

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: September 8th, 2020
The PE firm made an undisclosed investment in the licensed operator or Nike Sports camps and other sports-intensive summer programs.

Roark Capital Group on Aug. 31, said it invested an undisclosed sum in US Sports Camps Inc., the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps and other sports-intensive summer programs.

US Sports Camps founder Charlie Hoeveler passed the CEO baton to his son, Justin Hoeveler, as part of the deal. Justin Hoeveler has been with the company for nine years, most recently as executive vice president, growth and development.

The San Rafael, Calif.-based company, founded in 1975, provides summer camp to more than 100,000 young people aged six to 18 in 48 states.

US Sports Camps plans to work with Roark Capital “to leverage their experience growing multi-location, consumer businesses,” Justin Hoeveler said.

