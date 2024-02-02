Servexo Open to Grow With Ideal Capital Partner

After being in business for more than a decade, security solutions provider Servexo Inc., which services the corporate, government, healthcare, education and utilities sectors, is prepared to entertain serious discussions with potential investors in the next three to six months.

Servexo, headquartered in Gardena, Calif., has been bootstrapped since it was founded in 2012 and incorporated in 2013. The company has accumulated some debt to run business operations but has its sights set on reducing leverage over the next couple of years.

While the company is profitable and growing and should continue on that path with or without a capital partner, company president and co-founder John Palmer said the right capital partner could help expedite its growth trajectory.

“We are open to getting acquired but we have to have the right multiples, the auditors need the right multiples when they get their hands on my business,” Palmer said. “What we’re looking for in a private equity firm is to bring their management, executive team and board to help support and run the day-to-day operations. We are also looking for a partner that has deep connections in the industry to synergize our efforts and support functions.”

Servexo operates as a Security Guards and Patrol Services small business under the North American Industry Classification System, or NAICS, classification code 561612 with its annual revenue well under the $29 million limit.

The business is licensed to practice in all 50 states but is looking to deepen its presence in the international markets that best fits its current client base on the commercial side and income potential client base within North America and Africa, as well as the U.K. and Asia Pacific.

The company is also looking at acquisition strategies as well as growing the company’s offerings with technology, with a focus on 2024 in addition to its financial milestones.

