Chicago-based Shore Capital Partners LLC is actively chasing add-ons for the platforms in its latest food fund.

The firm, which closed its $290 million second food and beverage fund last week, is targeting high-quality, low-cost food, beverage, ingredients and flavors manufacturers, distributors and business-to-business services companies, Shore managing partner Justin Ishbia told The Deal.

The firm has invested in two companies through the fund so far — Chino, Calif.-based natural, artificial and organic flavors business OC Flavors in April and Chicago-based Asian- and Latino-focused meat supplier to grocers and restaurants Moesle Meat in May.

Shore Capital typically invests in and combines microcap companies to build out larger platforms that are attractive to either a strategic buyer or a middle-market private equity fund. The firm, which started out as a healthcare investor before branching out into food and beverage, has completed 800 add-on acquisitions since its inception in 2009.

“Our goal is to make small companies grow bigger, stronger and faster,” Ishbia said.

Shore’s add-on strategy usually involves buying up companies making similar products in a new region to expand geographically or acquiring complementary products. The firm typically targets companies with $1 million to $10 million in Ebitda and $5 million to $100 million in revenue for both platforms and add-ons.