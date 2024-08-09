Summit Partners Sells MercuryGate to KKR's Körber

Körber Supply Chain Software GmbH, a provider of end-to-end supply chain software services, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, announced the acquisition of MercuryGate International Inc., a provider of transportation management systems backed by Summit Partners.

Hamburg-based Körber Supply Chain, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR & Co. (KKR), did not disclose the deal’s financial details.

Cary, N.C.-based MercuryGate International Gate is an independent provider of software-as-a-service-based transportation and logistics management services for shippers, third-party logistics companies, brokers and carriers. Its product suite provides users improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence, machine learning and connected technologies.

Summit Partners acquired MercuryGate from Warburg Pincus LLC in August 2018. Summit Partners typically invests $10 million to $500 million in target sectors including technology, healthcare and life sciences and growth products.

The Deal identified MercuryGate as a exit candidate in the enterprise software and services sector in August 2023.

Körber Supply Chain Software provides comprehensive and intelligent supply chain execution software services. The company said it offers greater efficiency and transparency from order management through global end-to-end inventory flow within the most complex global supply chain operations.

KKR acquired a significant minority stake in the business from Körber in December 2021.

Körber is a technology group that oversees automation, logistics systems, machine tools, pharmaceutical systems, tissue, tobacco and corporate venture operations.

Körber Supply Chain said the acquisition will extend its capabilities and will create a unified supply chain execution suite that can offer real-time optimization and collaboration across the supply chain. Customers will benefit from integrated processes across functions, Körber said.

Körber sold Körber Tissue SpA to Valmet Oyj in November.

Summit Partners managing director Peter Rottier worked internally on the MercuryGate deal.