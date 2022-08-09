Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Thompson Street Looks for Rapid Scale in Pest Control

By Nikitha Sattiraju
|
Published: August 8th, 2022
The middle-market investor with a track record of backing commercial and residential services companies is working to add more companies to its platform in the hyper-fragmented pest control industry.

Thompson Street Capital Partners LLC is targeting pest control services to further build its budding commercial and residential services platform.

The middle-market firm formed portfolio company PestCo Holdings LLC in November and already has completed six add-on acquisitions for the platform. Investors in categories such as pest control are typically drawn to the significant opportunity for consolidation and the nondiscretionary nature of the services.

“Pest control is a very large, hyper-fragmented market,” Thompson Street director Jeff Aiello told The Deal. “There’s a low barrier to entry but a high barrier to scaling.”

PestCo has a large pipeline of opportunities ranging anywhere between $500,000 and $10 million in Ebitda, Aiello said. Following its recent acquisitions, the company now stands at about $45 million in revenue, according to a source familiar with the matter. Aiello declined to comment on PestCo’s financials.

Thompson Street, which typically partners with family- and founder-owned businesses, is searching for profitable companies with organic growth and strong digital marketing and customer acquisition capabilities in commercial and residential pest control services. PestCo has a presence in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Missouri. Aiello declined to share which markets the firm is looking to expand into next but added that PestCo isn’t ruling any states out.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published Aug. 3, 2022, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Altamont Puts Part of Douglas Back in Play

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: August 8th, 2022
After shelving a process for all of Douglas Products in late 2021, Evercore is continuing its mandate by launching a process for the sewer services portion of the business, Duke's Root Control, The Deal has learned.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Equistone Taps Evercore to Shop United Initiators

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: August 8th, 2022
The $60 million-in-Ebitda specialty chemicals company is expected to attract European private equity firms, along with some strategics, The Deal has learned.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2022 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.