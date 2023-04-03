Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Wind Point Partners' Hasa Buys Orenda Technologies

By The Deal Staff
|
Published: April 3rd, 2023
Hasa expands its line of professional-grade specialty pool chemicals two months after its sale to Wind Point.

Hasa Inc., a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners LLC, on Tuesday, March 28, announced the acquisition of Orenda Technologies, a manufacturer and supplier of professional-grade specialty pool chemicals.

Hasa did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

Fairview, Texas-based Orenda Technologies also serves the pool service professional community through its Orenda Academy, Orenda Calculator app and an extensive collection of other continued education resources.

Hasa, a producer of water treatment chemicals founded in 1964, plans to expand its line of professional-grade specialty pool chemicals with Orenda’s brand.

Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with about $5 billion in assets, acquired Saugus, Calif.-based Hasa from GHK Capital Partners LP in January. It is investing out of Wind Point Partners X.

The Deal reported in October that GHK Capital Partners had hired KeyBanc Capital Markets to conduct an auction for Hasa. The firm was marketed based on estimated Ebitda of about $60 million.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published March 28, 2023, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

