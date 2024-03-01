Back to News
Scoops & Exclusives

Dow Kicks Off Sale of Gulf Coast Infra Assets

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: March 20th, 2024

Chemicals giant Dow Inc. (DOW) quietly kicked off an auction process for infrastructure assets in the Gulf of Mexico in January, and the sale is thought to be entering the mid-stages, The Deal has learned.

First round bids for an equity stake in the businesses were due the week of Feb. 16, people with knowledge of the matter said. Dow’s advisers, Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Citigroup Inc., have solicited bids from top infrastructure funds, the people said. The Deal reported in November that Dow had engaged Goldman and Citi for a sale process involving a pool of infrastructure assets that was expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2024.

Dow is looking to sell a 49% equity interest in a holding company created to house various infrastructure assets that have to do with its sprawling petrochemical production operations along the Gulf Coast, the people said.

The expectation is that the assets, which are being marketed on Ebitda generation of between $500 million and $600 million, could fetch somewhere around nine to 10 times Ebitda in a sale, one of the sources said.

At the high end of the expected Ebitda range, a stake sale could approach $2.75 billion to $3 billion and value the entire selection of assets at between $5.5 billion and $6 billion, the source explained. The Deal reported in November that Dow was expected to sell about $5 billion worth of infrastructure assets in an auction that could kick off as early as the first quarter of 2024.

It couldn’t be immediately learned which funds had submitted first round offers, though it’s widely expected that the world’s largest infra funds managed by the likes of Blackrock Inc. (BLK), Global Infrastructure PartnersApollo Global Management Inc. (APO), Blackstone Inc. (BX), KKR & Co. (KKR), Macquarie Asset Management, Brookfield Corp. (BN) and ETQ AB are likely to have received outreach.

Editor’s note: The original, full version of this article was published Nov. 20, 2023, on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Scoops & Exclusives

Private Equity

Wealth Management Firms Grow Via Specialization

By Quratulain Tejani
|
Published: February 8th, 2024
With the proliferation of private equity-backed platforms in the space, wealth managers appear to be increasing their focus on certain demographics, from families with special needs children to women in transition, to separate themselves from the pack.
View All From Scoops & Exclusives
 
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2024 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act