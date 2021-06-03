Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Centricus Acquisition Barely Takes Three Months to Strike Deal

By Bill Meagher
|
Published: May 25th, 2021
Cybersecurity company Arqit will go public in a $1.4 billion business combination with the SPAC.

It didn’t take Centricus Acquisition Corp. (CENH) long to make a deal.

The special purpose acquisition vehicle went public Feb. 4 and barely three months later has a $1.4 billion business combination teed up with encryption technology company Arqit Ltd.

London-based Arqit, via its QuantumCloud platform, creates software encryption keys it calls unbreakable for remote use without disrupting software or hardware operations.

The May 12 transaction calls for Arqit to receive $345 million from Centricus’ trust account as well as $70 million from a private-investment-in-public-equity issuance by Centricus. Investors in the PIPE include Arqit investors Virgin Orbit and Sumitomo Corp. as well as Centricus sponsor Heritage Group.

According to transaction documents Arqit investors will roll 100% of their equity into the deal. Following the completion of the business combination, Arqit investors will control 64% of the newly public company. SPAC investors will hold 25%, PIPE investors will own 5%, and Heritage will retain 6%.

The companies projected the transaction would close in the third quarter, and Arqit plans to list its shares under a ticker to be determined. The company will be renamed Arqit Quantum Inc.

Arqit founders CEO David Williams and chief technology officer David Bestwick along with CFO Nick Pointon will continue to lead Arqit.

The SPAC is backed by Monaco-based Heritage Group and London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Mnagement Ltd. The vehicle went public in a $345 million IPO with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. as underwriter. The offering included $45 million in oversubscription. The SPAC had no stated investment focus.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Top Tips for Landing the Best R&W Policy

By Deal Contributors
|
Published: June 3rd, 2021
Akin Gump’s David D’Urso, David Antheil and Kevin Tsai outline the steps dealmakers should follow to secure the best possible representation and warranty insurance, or RWI, in M&A transactions. Sponsored
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight Partners Exits Fenergo

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: June 2nd, 2021
Astorg and Bridgepoint are buying the software provider for financial institutions six years after Insight Partners invested in the company.
Mergers & Acquisitions

The Deal Toy Goes (Galaxy) Digital

By David Marcus
|
Published: June 1st, 2021
Davis Polk issues an NFT deal toy for Galaxy Digital's $1.2 billion agreement to buy BitGo.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2021 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.