Roundtable: Assessing Strategic Dealmaking in a Volatile Covid-19 Market

Published: August 3rd, 2020
In partnership with Cooley, The Deal sits down with leading corporate dealmakers and deal advisers to talk about assessing deals in this volatile market.

Business development teams are navigating unchartered waters when it comes to assessing the current market for dealmaking. Amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of sale processes came to a screeching halt. But as the economy slowly reopens and sellers begin to dip their feet back into the market, key questions remain. What can strategic acquirers do to properly assess deals under renewed volatility? Bankers have kicked around the term Ebitdac, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and coronavirus, to describe alterations being made to the popular Ebitda valuation metrics, but is that a fair way for both buyers and sellers to assess valuations now that world has changed? What do valuations look like today, and how can we expect them to progress over the coming months? Finally, having entered the pandemic during an already competitive market, how can sellers best prepare for this new arena, where buyers are likely to go over deals with a fine-toothed comb to identify the most stable and recession-proof businesses?

In partnership with Cooley, The Deal seeks to answer these questions, and more, as we sit down with leading corporate dealmakers and advisers.

Panel:

    • Sam Britton (Partner; Head of Technology, Media and Telecom M&A, Goldman Sachs)
    • Jennifer Jarrett (Head of Corporate Development and Capital Markets, Uber Technologies, Inc.)
    • Jamie Leigh (Partner, Cooley)
    • Tom Terrarosa (Senior Editor, The Deal)

Webcast: SPACs are Back

Published: August 3rd, 2020
The Deal and its panel of experts discuss the proliferation of SPACs in the IPO market and whether this trend will continue as the economy rebounds.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Assessing Tech Dealmaking in a Volatile Covid-19 Market

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: June 22nd, 2020
While countless auctions have been shelved and dozens of signed agreements thrown out the window, dealmakers on a roundtable discussion hosted by The Deal in partnership with Cooley say there is a silver lining to be seen in 2020's Covid-19 market.
