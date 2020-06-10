Webcast: Corporate Dealmaking Amid Covid-19: Restructurings, Carve-Outs and Divestitures

Has the Covid-19 pandemic destroyed the dealmaking environment or just changed the landscape? As companies are struggling to stay afloat, keep jobs secure and manage shareholder expectations, how can dealmakers do their part to manage the process of identifying noncore assets and bring them to market? What roadblocks are they facing when looking to sell in this difficult environment? What struggles exist in the process of acquiring assets in a social distanced world? Is it even possible to get a deal done virtually? On the other side of the table, what opportunities do divestitures give private equity firms and other bidders? Is this a buying opportunity to for companies looking to expand?

Panel: