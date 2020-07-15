Back to News
Videos

Webcast: Funding Innovation: Building the Next Generation of Companies During a Pandemic

Published: July 15th, 2020
The Deal and its panel of experts discuss how to find and fund innovative companies amidst the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

At the end of 2019, global M&A was humming along, boosted by robust liquidity for companies in industries including healthcare and life sciences, banking and financial technology, food and food technology, and manufacturing and artificial intelligence. While much of the M&A market has cooled given the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, dealmaking in some areas, including life sciences and technology, has continued to see strong interest as private capital seeks to fund innovative companies helping to forge a new path forward for the world economy. From novel vaccines and treatments to technology and sciences that change the way we live, the urgency for innovation is at an all-time high even as Covid-19 challenges have interrupted every aspect of the dealmaking process from book to close.

How do dealmakers continue to find innovative companies and get capital to those entities that need it most? How are industries such as life sciences and healthcare responding to the pandemic and positioning themselves to not only weather the storm but flourish throughout it?  How are venture capital and private equity investors deploying their record-high cash reserves? What obstacles and risks are dealmakers faced with in the current environment, and how are they navigating through them? For current portfolio companies, how have the outlooks and valuation profiles been affected by the new normal of dealmaking?

Panel:

    • Steven L. Fasman (Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Catalent, Inc.)
    • Michael Greeley (Co-Founder and General Partner, Flare Capital Partners)
    • Daniel Haders (Managing Director, Digital Health, Nex Cubed)
    • Steve Gelsi (Senior Reporter, The Deal)

More From Videos
Mergers & Acquisitions

Assessing Tech Dealmaking in a Volatile Covid-19 Market

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: June 22nd, 2020
While countless auctions have been shelved and dozens of signed agreements thrown out the window, dealmakers on a roundtable discussion hosted by The Deal in partnership with Cooley say there is a silver lining to be seen in 2020's Covid-19 market.
Videos

The Deal Webcasts with Grant Thornton: How Should Buyers Define Deal Success?

Published: March 11th, 2020
The Deal has teamed up with leading transactional services adviser Grant Thornton LLP to explore the new challenges dealmakers face when it comes to deciding whether to pull the trigger on transactions. Tune-in as we sit down and pick the brains of top strategic dealmakers in the consumer, retail and media industries.
View All From Videos
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.